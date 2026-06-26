Ardonagh launches new business
The Ardonagh Group has launched Axiiem, an insurtech business designed to connect data, distribution and capacity more intelligently across specialty insurance.
It builds on a process that saw the launch of Ardonagh Portfolio Solutions in 2019, Ardonagh Global Data and Risk Management Centre in 2021 and the roll out of Ardonagh Intelligence last year.
The broking giant detailed the offering has been built using proprietary technology developed in-house over the years.
Axiiem is a natural next step – a tech-enabled trading exchange, built on seven years of proprietary data and capability, that we’re now unleashing as a business in its own right.James
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