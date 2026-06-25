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Bexhill grows again with new and existing brokers

Ravi Takhar, Bexhill

Premium finance provider Bexhill UK expanded in the past year, growing with existing broker partners and adding more to its cohort of over 200, CEO Ravi Takhar told Insurance Age, as the specialist released its annual results.

“Of the premium finance on the market, we’re still the only vendor that enables brokers to set up their own in-house finance company, so that’s our USP, and we’re seeing more and more interest in that product,” he confirmed.

“We’re seeing that they [brokers] are much more amenable to having a conversation about actually creating an in-house finance operation, and we’ve created structures where we effectively give them all of the economic upside in lending to their customers without any regulatory

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