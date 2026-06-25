Employee-owned Thomas Carroll posts turnover growth but investments hit profits

Thomas Carroll has confirmed pre-tax profit dropped from £1.6m in 2024 to £1.3m last year, citing it was driven by a “deliberate and significant investment programme”.

Turnover rose 4% year-on-year to over £16.2m, building on a 7% rise in 2024.

According to the Top 100 UK Broker, the latest increase was due to organic growth across its regional offices and the “effective execution” of the post-Employee Ownership Trust ambitions.

Operationally, we maintain a strong focus on efficiency, governance and regulatory compliance, ensuring our processes and controls evolve alongside the scale and complexity of the business.Rhys Thomas, Thomas Carroll

The business has