Employee-owned Thomas Carroll posts turnover growth but investments hit profits
Thomas Carroll has confirmed pre-tax profit dropped from £1.6m in 2024 to £1.3m last year, citing it was driven by a “deliberate and significant investment programme”.
Turnover rose 4% year-on-year to over £16.2m, building on a 7% rise in 2024.
According to the Top 100 UK Broker, the latest increase was due to organic growth across its regional offices and the “effective execution” of the post-Employee Ownership Trust ambitions.
Operationally, we maintain a strong focus on efficiency, governance and regulatory compliance, ensuring our processes and controls evolve alongside the scale and complexity of the business.Rhys Thomas, Thomas Carroll
The business has
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Bexhill grows again with new and existing brokers
Premium finance provider Bexhill UK expanded in the past year, growing with existing broker partners and adding more to its cohort of over 200, CEO Ravi Takhar told Insurance Age, as the specialist released its annual results.
CFC embeds AI coverage across portfolio
CFC has embedded affirmative AI coverage within its portfolio through a programme of updates to address novel AI exposures like model hallucination, AI generated content and model drift.
New MGA to target photographers and musicians
MGA incubator OneAdvent has launched high-value asset MGA, Collective, which provides tailored insurance products to photographers and musicians.
Profile: Mike Dalby, Howden – One-stop shop
Mike Dalby, CEO of Howden consumer, outlines his career in insurance, how he went back to his family roots launching Health-on-line, and his plans for increasing the broker’s offering in its branches to become a “one-stop shop”.
Biba CEO in Parliament: Brokers not an ‘endangered species’
Insurance brokers remain a “sustainable” force in the personal lines space – and not an endangered species.
Principal motored towards £7m turnover in 2025 ahead of multiple deals
Top 100 UK Broker Principal Insurance grew turnover by 4.4% and post-tax profit by 16.5% in the year-ended 31 October 2025, going on to seal three expansion deals.
Aviva continues commercial lines leadership team build
Aviva has added Shyam Bhayani and David Thomas to its commercial lines chief underwriting office leadership team.
First quarterly rise in car insurance premiums for over two years
Comprehensive car insurance premiums increased by 1% during the last three months, the first quarterly rise in over two years, according to Confused/WTW.