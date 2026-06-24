 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Principal motored towards £7m turnover in 2025 ahead of multiple deals

motorcycle-waters0316

Top 100 UK Broker Principal Insurance grew turnover by 4.4% and post-tax profit by 16.5% in the year-ended 31 October 2025, going on to seal three expansion deals.

The motor specialist – whose portfolio includes motorcycles, motorhomes, couriers, fleet, van and car insurance – posted £6.95m of turnover in a filing at Companies House.

It detailed: “Despite very difficult market conditions resulting in multiple competitors struggling, the company managed to improve its performance in comparison to the previous year.”

Profit after tax came in at £812,113 as Ebitda also rose, by 15%, with Principal reporting: “Whilst this is behind budget, the results are ahead

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: