Principal motored towards £7m turnover in 2025 ahead of multiple deals

Top 100 UK Broker Principal Insurance grew turnover by 4.4% and post-tax profit by 16.5% in the year-ended 31 October 2025, going on to seal three expansion deals.

The motor specialist – whose portfolio includes motorcycles, motorhomes, couriers, fleet, van and car insurance – posted £6.95m of turnover in a filing at Companies House.

It detailed: “Despite very difficult market conditions resulting in multiple competitors struggling, the company managed to improve its performance in comparison to the previous year.”

Profit after tax came in at £812,113 as Ebitda also rose, by 15%, with Principal reporting: “Whilst this is behind budget, the results are ahead