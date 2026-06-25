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Profile: Mike Dalby, Howden – One-stop shop

Mike Dalby, CEO of Howden Consumer
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 7 minutes

Mike Dalby, CEO of Howden consumer, outlines his career in insurance, how he went back to his family roots launching Health-on-line, and his plans for increasing the broker’s offering in its branches to become a “one-stop shop”.

Having started in insurance straight after leaving school, Dalby, pictured, chose the sector as both parents were involved in the life and health side, an area he avoided for a while.

“My father launched various new businesses in his time, and I’d made a deliberate effort to go and plough my own field,” he tells Insurance Age.

Dalby began his journey at Zurich covering home and motor insurance, then spent almost a decade at the insurer.

Instead of just CV scanning, maybe people with different

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