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Howden reveals revenue topped £3.5bn in 2025

David Howden

Howden Group has posted £3.52bn of adjusted revenue for 2025, driven by organic growth and acquisitions.

The result came as the global business shifted its reporting schedule to year-end 31 December.

It meant the latest filing at Companies House covered a 15-month period which showed £4.23bn of IFRS revenue but included the final three months of 2024.

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In breaking out the 2025 numbers, Howden acknowledged that during the one-off transition it was unable to give

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