 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Aviva building MGA hybrid fronting proposition

launch button

Aviva has confirmed that it is developing a managing general agent hybrid fronting proposition within UKGI global corporate and specialty.

First reported by The Insurer, the goal is to launch later this year, a spokesperson told Insurance Age.

Adding: “This is a fast-growing and innovative area, and this initiative reflects our ambition to strengthen our presence in the specialty and MGA market.”

RelatedUS insurer Hadron enters UK market with Folgate takeover Interview: Accelerant boss Radke on seeking broker input to help sector unlock value Hadron confirms 10 MGA deals as its nears £200m UK GWP 

It will be led by John Andrews, who

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: