Aviva building MGA hybrid fronting proposition

Aviva has confirmed that it is developing a managing general agent hybrid fronting proposition within UKGI global corporate and specialty.

First reported by The Insurer, the goal is to launch later this year, a spokesperson told Insurance Age.

Adding: “This is a fast-growing and innovative area, and this initiative reflects our ambition to strengthen our presence in the specialty and MGA market.”

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It will be led by John Andrews, who