Insurance charity kicks off annual awareness week launching school grants programme

The Insurance Charity has launched a school essentials grants programme, offering awards of £250 per child in the UK and €300 per child in Ireland to help cover a range of school-related expenses, including clothing and footwear, equipment, activities, and school trips.

The rollout is part of the charity’s annual Awareness Week, starting today and running to 26 June.

It explained the awards provide financial support to insurance people with school-age children who are facing the ongoing pressures of household and education-related costs.

The programme is open to eligible current and former insurance professionals across the UK, Ireland, and the Channel Islands who are receiving means-tested benefits.

Unlike the charity’s standard financial grants, applicants do