TL Dallas grew revenue by more than a quarter and profit by almost 80% in 2025

TL Dallas Group boosted turnover to £19.25m and post-tax profit to £1.46m in 2025, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

The firm’s turnover was up 26.3% year-on-year as profit after tax jumped 79%.

According to the Bradford-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker, the strong rise in turnover was driven by “good organic growth” in some of its “mature offices”.

In August 2024 it snapped up Marsh Commercial’s teams in Elgin, Inverness and Kirkwall, adding three offices and 48 staff to the existing TL Dallas business in the Highlands and Islands.

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