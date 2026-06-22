CII creates senior leaders advisory board with Markel’s Napoli as chair

The Chartered Insurance Institute has formed a professional communities advisory board featuring Joel Markham from Axa, Allianz’s Eibhlin Swan, PIB’s Alycia Thomson, and Nicola Maguire of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

According to the CII the board, chaired by Markel divisional director of customer solutions Richard Napoli, will strengthen the role of senior practitioner insight in shaping its work.

It added the board will play a key role in supporting the organisation’s strategic thinking.

The PCAB will support the CII on priority areas across thought leadership, learning and professional development. It will also work alongside specialist advisor groups in broking, claims and underwriting who lead and shape