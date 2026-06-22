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Irwell rolls out four new products

utility

Irwell has launched family legal protection and confirmed receiving regulatory approval for professional indemnity insurance, personal home emergency and landlord home emergency.

According to Irwell, the family legal protection product gives customers access to online mental health support and a counselling helpline provided by Health Assured.

The liability and legal expenses insurer detailed the two home emergency products will improve the customer experience by providing optional access to a qualified engineer through an online application.

It explained the engineer will assess the problem via a video call and attempt to diagnose and fix the customer’s emergency without

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