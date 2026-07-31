UK and Ireland remains Axa’s softest commercial market in Europe

Axa has reported that the UK and Ireland is its softest market across Europe for commercial insurance and third for personal lines.

Unveiling its half-year results yesterday, the insurance group noted it had seen a 0.3% increase in commercial rates in UK and Ireland for the six months to 30 June.

This compared with France (+3.5%), Switzerland (+3.8%), Germany (+2.3%), Belgium and Luxembourg (+2.3), Spain (+4%) and Italy (+2.4%).

This was still better than Axa XL (-1%) and Asia, African and EME-Latam (-0.9%), which saw backwards movement on rates.

In personal lines, Axa added the UK and Ireland saw rate movement of +3.4%.

This