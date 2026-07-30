Grassroots to top-flight sports and leisure claims offering launched

Claims services provider McLarens has launched a sports and leisure offering in the UK and Ireland.

Building on its existing entertainment and contingency team, McLarens added the multi-disciplinary offering would bring together capability from across its branches, drawing on expertise in property, liability, contingency, business interruption and major loss.

The offering is supported by a wider network of specialists including medical doctors, surveyors, cyber and technology experts, forensic accountants, scientists, and mechanical and electrical engineers.

Grassroots to top-flight

McLarens