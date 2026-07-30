Grassroots to top-flight sports and leisure claims offering launched
Claims services provider McLarens has launched a sports and leisure offering in the UK and Ireland.
Building on its existing entertainment and contingency team, McLarens added the multi-disciplinary offering would bring together capability from across its branches, drawing on expertise in property, liability, contingency, business interruption and major loss.
The offering is supported by a wider network of specialists including medical doctors, surveyors, cyber and technology experts, forensic accountants, scientists, and mechanical and electrical engineers.Grassroots to top-flight
McLarens
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Acies launches new specialist marine MGA
Acies MGU has launched a new MGA specialising in ports and terminals.
Ex-NFP senior duo launch new MGA with Mission
MGA incubator Mission is to expand into Europe with the launch of Dublin-based Kyntra in the autumn.
MGAA appoints compliance and regulatory partner
The Managing General Agents’ Association has appointed Padda Consulting as its new UK compliance and regulatory partner commencing 1 September 2026.
Cowbell co-founder: ‘insurance doesn’t need another chatbot’
Cyber and specialty insurer Cowbell claims it has seen new business grow 53% since it introduced a new AI platform.
Vote for the best insurers, MGAs and networks of the year
Which insurers, MGAs and networks go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service to brokers?
Policy Expert backer Cinven hails ‘marquee opportunity’ with latest investment
Optio has announced that international private equity firm Cinven, and global investment group La Caisse, have agreed to jointly acquire a majority stake from Preservation Capital Partners.
New CEO Winslow plans to ‘unlock the next phase of CFC’s growth’
Former Direct Line Group boss Adam Winslow has today joined CFC as group CEO.
FCA highlights Bluefin fine as it warns on vertical business model transparency
The Financial Conduct Authority has published advice on how general insurance firms should manage potential conflicts of interest coming from vertically integrated business models.