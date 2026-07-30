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Acies launches new specialist marine MGA

boat-port
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Acies MGU has launched a new MGA specialising in ports and terminals.

Called TEDmar International it is led by marine market experts Mark Trevitt and Charlie Newman.

Trevitt joins as managing director with over 35 years’ experience in the market having previously headed up ports & terminal initiatives at Navigators, Travelers Syndicate and IGI.

Mark and Charlie’s combined experience and track records speaks for themselves. They are leading experts in marine insurance, and we’re looking forward to supporting TEDmar’s growth as Acies expands its diverse portfolio of

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