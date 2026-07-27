Policy Expert backer Cinven hails ‘marquee opportunity’ with latest investment
Optio has announced that international private equity firm Cinven, and global investment group La Caisse, have agreed to jointly acquire a majority stake from Preservation Capital Partners.
The specialty MGA added the management team will remain significantly invested and will continue to lead the business following completion of the transaction.
Since PCP’s original investment in 2018, Optio has grown from a single-product MGA writing c.£35m in annual premiums into a diversified platform writing more than £460m across 18 offices in 15 countries.
Part of that growth has come from acquisitions including Gardian Marine (2026) and Custodian Management (2025).Next chapter
Deepak Soni, CEO
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