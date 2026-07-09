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MGA veteran Bennett teams up with Mission to launch Amulet Specialty

Paul Bennett
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

MGA incubator Mission has launched its 11th UK MGA with Amulet Specialty, which aims to offer a broad range of property cover, as well as casualty, liability and business interruption.

The MGA will be led by co-founders Paul Bennett, CEO and Jonathan Dermody, chief underwriting officer.

With 48 years of experience across the UK insurance market, Bennett, pictured, previously helped launched MGA Oliva in 2008, before it was sold to Dual in 2015.

Talisman hires

He was a director of Talisman Specialty until January 2026, which is where Dermody was most recently working as underwriting director responsible for establishing the UK property and casualty offering.

The business has also

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