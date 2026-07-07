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Ex-DLG/Aviva boss Winslow to replace O’Shea as CFC CEO

Adam Winslow_profile 1_Aviva_CMS
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Specialist insurer CFC has today announced Adam Winslow as its new group chief executive officer.

Current group CEO Louise O’Shea, who has served for nearly six years, first as independent non-executive and latterly as CEO will be stepping down but will remain a significant shareholder in the business.

Prior to joining CFC, Winslow was group CEO of Direct Line Group, where he oversaw its £3.7bn sale to Aviva.

It has been an absolute privilege to work with the team and grow CFC into the incredible business it is today. I am particularly pleased to have significantly strengthened the foundations

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