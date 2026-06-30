DA underwriter seals new PE investor after trebling business since 2023
Delegated underwriting authority specialist Carbon Underwriting has signed an agreement for “a significant growth equity investment” from FTV Capital, the global sector-focused growth equity firm.
Carbon, which also owns a Lloyd’s syndicate, noted the funds would accelerate its growth across its delegated underwriting platform, fund continued development of its proprietary Graphene data and analytics technology, deepen its AI capabilities and support the company’s international expansion, including the build-out of its US business.
In July 2023 London-headquartered Carbon secured strategic investment from Apiary Capital, with the insurance company claiming its premium has increased from
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