Vote for the best insurers, MGAs and networks of the year

Which insurers, MGAs and networks go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service to brokers?

Insurance Age is seeking feedback from brokers as part of our Broker Choice Awards Survey 2026 to determine the outstanding companies across six specific areas.

We’d really appreciate it if you could share your valued input by completing any of the below surveys which are relevant to your role.

Each survey below should take no longer than one minute to complete.

This year’s results will be collated to determine a winner in each of the six categories at Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards on 8 October.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham.

All survey responses will remain anonymous and will not be attributed to any individual or their company; however, the aggregated results will be collated to create a report and provide analysis of the data.

This survey is conducted by Infopro Digital and fully complies with the MRS code of conduct.