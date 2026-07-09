McGill and Partners crowned Broker of the Year at 2026 British Insurance Awards

McGill and Partners and Native were the big broker winners at the British Insurance Awards last night.

Both did doubles as 1400 people attended the event at the Royal Albert Hall hosted by comedian and Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr.

The entertainment was topped of by music from Mark DeLisser Singers and Big Ocean, with Brit Award winner Ella Eyre closing the night of with a hit strewn set.

McGill and Partners was crowned Broker of the Year, pictured, and also picked up The Risk and Resilience Award for its Ukraine War Risks Reinsurance Facility.

Native won the Insurance Start-Up Award and