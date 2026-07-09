 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

McGill and Partners crowned Broker of the Year at 2026 British Insurance Awards

Insurance Broker of the Year British Insurance Awards 2026
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

McGill and Partners and Native were the big broker winners at the British Insurance Awards last night.

Both did doubles as 1400 people attended the event at the Royal Albert Hall hosted by comedian and Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr.

The entertainment was topped of by music from Mark DeLisser Singers and Big Ocean, with Brit Award winner Ella Eyre closing the night of with a hit strewn set.

McGill and Partners was crowned Broker of the Year, pictured, and also picked up The Risk and Resilience Award for its Ukraine War Risks Reinsurance Facility.

Native won the Insurance Start-Up Award and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Broker

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: