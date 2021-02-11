This article was paid for by a contributing third party.
Video: New research underlines need for brokers to educate over flood risk
Floodflash founder CEO Adam Rimmer talks to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift about a new survey it undertook that found that 48% of businesses worry about flooding as a threat to the UK economy.
The research – which underpins the insurtech’s new awareness campaign Flood February - also discovered that 18% of commercial properties in Britain are at moderate or greater risk of flooding and 71% of businesses surveyed are aware of their flood risk, but only 44% agree that they have comprehensive flood cover.
In this video Rimmer outlines some of the other headline findings and tells Swift how insurance brokers and the wider insurance sector can address the underinsurance issue.
