Euna extends construction PI cover in response to changing regulations

Euna Underwriting has responded to the changing liability environment in the construction sector by adding 14 policy extensions to its building and engineering contractors professional indemnity product.

With the Building Safety Act 2022 and associated regulations taking effect, the specialist MGA noted the extension of limitation periods under the Defective Premises Act 1972 – to 30 years retrospectively for certain historic claims and 15 years prospectively for new claims.

It added this had extended the potential liability tail for contractors, designers and construction professionals.

Recent case law (URS Corporation Ltd v BDW Trading Ltd [2025] UKSC 21) had also reinforced the need for careful