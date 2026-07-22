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Allianz begins Northern Ireland digital push with Complete Mini Fleet

Eibhlin Swan
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Allianz UK has confirmed the launch of Complete Mini Fleet in Northern Ireland.

The insurer hailed the move as “an important step in its plans to expand its broker proposition in the region”.

It added the launch would give brokers access to Allianz’s established fleet expertise, underwriting appetite and digital trading capability, “helping them support small and growing fleet customers with confidence”.

The move was originally flagged by chief distribution officer Alex Ktenidis, speaking to Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in May.

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