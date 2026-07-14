Wakam drives into roadside assistance market with PIB partnership

Wakam UK has entered the roadside assistance market through a three-year partnership with Rescuemycar.com, the breakdown cover specialist of the PIB Group.

Now live, Wakam UK will provide insurance capacity for Rescuemycar.com’s breakdown cover, supporting the relaunch of an enhanced product that “strengthens customers protection and outcomes in line with Consumer Duty expectations”.

PIB acquired the breakdown service brand in February 2023 when the Financial Conduct Authority signed off on the consolidator buying Jigsaw Insurance. The £24.12m cash deal was first revealed in November 2022.

The agreement with Wakam has followed Rescuemycar.com’s