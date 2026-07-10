Lockton renews PI agreement with Biba

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its professional indemnity accredited broker agreement with Lockton for a further three years.

At the last renewal in 2023 Biba and Lockton flagged that their relationship now totalled over 25 years.

This time Paul Afteni, head of regulated financial services PI and senior vice president for global professional and financial risks at Lockton, noted the latest extension will bring its partnership with the trade body to nearly 30 years at the next renewal.

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He added: “Lockton remains the world’s largest privately held, independent insurance broker, and we are proud to continue