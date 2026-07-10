 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Lockton renews PI agreement with Biba

deal
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its professional indemnity accredited broker agreement with Lockton for a further three years.

At the last renewal in 2023 Biba and Lockton flagged that their relationship now totalled over 25 years.

This time Paul Afteni, head of regulated financial services PI and senior vice president for global professional and financial risks at Lockton, noted the latest extension will bring its partnership with the trade body to nearly 30 years at the next renewal.

Trusted adviser

He added: “Lockton remains the world’s largest privately held, independent insurance broker, and we are proud to continue

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Products

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: