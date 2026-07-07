MGA responds to law change with free additional cover

Commercial Express has introduced pet damage cover as a standard feature across all residential property owners’ policies at no additional cost.

The MGA said this would provide landlords with greater protection as the UK rental market adapts to the requirements of the Renters’ Rights Act.

It added this introduces significant changes to rental legislation, including measures designed to make it easier for tenants to keep pets in rented accommodation.

While the reforms are expected to improve access to housing for responsible pet owners, Commercial Express noted they have also heightened concerns among landlords around potential property