MGA adds HSB underwritten cyber and electrical breakdown cover

MGA Kovrilo has introduced cyber and electrical breakdown cover underwritten by specialist engineering and technology insurer HSB.

The Mission-backed SME specialist said the enhancements would “offer brokers greater choice and broader protection against some of the fastest-growing risks facing businesses today”.

Not least the increasing reliance businesses have on power, equipment, connected systems and digital infrastructure, meaning customers are potentially exposed to costly disruption, downtime and financial loss.

Kovrilo’s proposition is built on choice. To provide truly tailored solutions, we need to keep expanding our