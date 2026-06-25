New MGA to target photographers and musicians

MGA incubator OneAdvent has launched high-value asset MGA, Collective, which provides tailored insurance products to photographers and musicians.

The new MGA claims to protect high value equipment against gaps left by standard home contents policies where coverage often fails when items are used away from home, shared with others, or subject to low single-item limits.

Co-founded by former cycling insurance specialist Kyle Baird and Sean Jones who worked for insurance investor Correlation, the business intends to expand into additional niche markets, targeting assets that require specialist protection beyond traditional contents insurance.