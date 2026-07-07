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TBIG reveals management arrivals and exits

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The Broker Investment Group has appointed Stuart Grieb as group chief operating officer, and revealed the upcoming departures of Andy Roden and James Watkin.

Grieb will join on 13 July bringing experience from Marsh, Towergate, Brightside, WTW and, most recently, Brown & Brown which he exited in June 2025 having been managing director/chief commercial officer of retail for five and half years.

He will lead the TBIG retail and MGA businesses.

As we continue to invest in our people, our capabilities and our partnerships, we’re creating an even stronger platform for long-term success.Chris Haggart, TBIG

The firm also acknowledged the contributions of Andy

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