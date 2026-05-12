Podcast: The way forward for premium finance

How regulatory clarity, broker loyalty and changing customer expectations are reshaping the premium finance market is the focus of the latest episode of the Insurance Age podcast.

After 18 months of turbulence for the premium finance market, what comes next for brokers, providers and customers?

In this sponsored Insurance Age podcast, Phil Harding asks Elliott Hayes, sales director at Close Brothers Premium Finance about the changing market, the impact of the FCA’s premium finance review, and why broker relationships remain central to future growth.

Hayes discusses how the firm responded during a period of legal and regulatory uncertainty, why the business remains committed to a broker-focused model, and how its new Accelerate strategy aims to simplify trading, improve technology and support sustainable growth.

The conversation also explores misconceptions around personal lines appetite, the growing role of data and automation, and why premium finance has “never been more relevant” in helping firms and customers access insurance protection.

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