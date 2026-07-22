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Allianz CEO Holmes: Brokers key to improving insurance customer trust above ‘average’

Colm Holmes
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Allianz UK has launched Trust Issues, designed to track how UK consumers and SMEs experience trust in insurance.

It added it hopes this will enable it to identify where confidence is strong, where it is fragile, and what is needed to close the gap.

According to the inaugural research on the benchmark’s 100-point scale – where 0–50 is ‘poor’, 51–70 ‘average’ and 71–100 ‘good’ – consumers score 56.2 and SMEs 60.5.

Both sit inside the average band, a relationship that Allianz described as “stable on the surface but fragile beneath it, held back not by a lack of understanding, but by a lack of reassurance”.

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