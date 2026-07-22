Clement mulls Lloyd’s legal action after Neal findings published

Former Lloyd’s corporate affairs director Rebekah Clement has put the London marketplace on notice she is considering legal action following the conclusion of its investigation into her relationship with ex-Lloyd’s CEO John Neal.

Earlier today, the Council of Lloyd’s concluded the relationship between Neal and Clement was sufficiently close during their employment at Lloyd’s that it could be viewed as creating a perceived conflict of interest.

However, it found no conclusive evidence that the two were engaged in a romantic relationship during their employment at Lloyd’s.

RelatedLloyd’s launches investigation into former CEO Neal’s conduct

The investigation also found no evidence of process failures in respect of the