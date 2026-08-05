IFED warns of identity data theft risk in crash for cash escalation

The Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department has warned scammers are using ever more aggressive tactics in crash for cash fraud, with a growing threat of identity theft.

Over the last five years, IFED has investigated more than £25.3m in suspected crash for cash cases, with roughly 75% involving staged or induced collisions.

The City of London police unit detailed criminals are moving beyond simple staged bumps to more targeted methods designed to pressure victims into immediate payments or inflated claims.

It urged motorists not to handover or let someone copy their driving licence nor to pay cash or give bank details at the roadside (see box).

IFED advice to