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Markel unveils ‘intuitive’ e-trade broker portal

Jo Sykes, Markel broker divisional director
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Markel has launched an e-trade broker portal, bringing together quotations, renewals, mid-term adjustments, client management and claims through a single login.

It claimed Markel Hub has been designed to make trading with the insurer “faster, simpler and more efficient”.

Markel added it will create a “seamless” digital trading experience for UK brokers, helping the sector place business more quickly and with less administration.

The platform provides access to products including contractors combined, professional indemnity combined, technology combined, management liability package, charities combined and not for profit combined.

The launch also opens

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