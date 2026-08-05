Midlands based broker secures DA approval

Genesis Insurance Services has become directly authorised as an independent commercial broker.

Genesis was previously an appointed representative of Fiveways Insurance.

Based in Brierley Hill, Dudley, the Genesis team is made up of five staff including managing director Matt Slater, pictured middle.

It claimed the move marks a “key step in Genesis’ long-term growth strategy and follows more than two years of careful planning and investment in the business”.

We will continue to build lasting relationships, provide a personal service and ensure every client has the protection, advice and