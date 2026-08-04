Clear confirms £35m deal spend for 2025

Clear spent £35m in its 2025 financial year, down substantially on bills over £100m in the prior two years, as it reined in the number of deals to five.

Snapping up Surrey-based CR Toogood & Co in June 2025 was the most expensive move at £12.5m. The broker added £14.5m of gross written premium and a team of 19 staff to Clear working across commercial lines, employee benefits, life insurance and mortgage broking.

RelatedClear buys London-based broker

Clear Group has added London-based broker Moore Robinson to its UK retail arm.

Private client and high-net-worth specialist managing general agent Protect Underwriting, bought in April 2025, was the