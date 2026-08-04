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Job losses at Travelers UK and Ireland to hit almost 50 staff

Concept image of people merger
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Travelers has confirmed it is set to cut 6% of its UK and Ireland workforce.

First reported by sister title Insurance Post, employees were told of the move on 30 July likely to impact around 48 people.

Currently, Travelers employs 800 staff across its UK and Ireland business.

It is understood the cuts will affect multiple teams and offices, and the job losses are not due to AI.

RelatedIntact confirms Fraser Edmond appointment and regional restructure Ageas to almost halve its workforce with 1800 job cuts by 2029 Allianz confirms broker commitment amid job losses Allianz

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