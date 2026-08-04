One broker added to latest chartered cohort

The Chartered Insurance Institute has awarded corporate chartered status to 11 firms in the first half of 2026, including one general insurance broker.

London-headquartered Insurance Direct Group Solutions, which trades as Get Indemnity, was the broker in the cohort of insurance and financial planning businesses (see box, right).

Firms that achieved Corporate Chartered status from January to June 2026Barwells Independent Financial ManagementBSK Financial PlanningDean Statham Wealth ManagementDeep Dive Financial PlanningFidelium Financial PlannersFinancial Management BureauGrafton Court Wealth ManagementInsurance Direct Group SolutionsMurray