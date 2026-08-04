 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Cila urges wildfire data submissions as risks surge

fire fighter
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters has urged adjusters to submit large loss data to the relaunched RISCAuthority Large Loss Database, as wildfire risk hits “exceptional” levels.

The warning has come as the UK has experienced one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record. Cila added parts of England this summer have reached the highest possible fire risk rating.

The database combines UK fire and flood claims data on behalf of the insurance industry. The Institute claimed it plays a critical role in identifying emerging risk trends, shaping fire safety research.

Loss adjusters are often the first professionals on site after a major fire or flood, and the detail captured

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: