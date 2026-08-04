Cila urges wildfire data submissions as risks surge

The Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters has urged adjusters to submit large loss data to the relaunched RISCAuthority Large Loss Database, as wildfire risk hits “exceptional” levels.

The warning has come as the UK has experienced one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record. Cila added parts of England this summer have reached the highest possible fire risk rating.

The database combines UK fire and flood claims data on behalf of the insurance industry. The Institute claimed it plays a critical role in identifying emerging risk trends, shaping fire safety research.

Loss adjusters are often the first professionals on site after a major fire or flood, and the detail captured