Intact confirms Fraser Edmond appointment and regional restructure

Intact has confirmed the appointment of ex-Aviva leader and Broker Insights founder Fraser Edmond and the development of a new regional structure that will lead to up to 35 job losses.

The pair of moves was first revealed by sister title Insurance Post.

A spokesperson for Intact stressed Edmond joining as vice president of commercial sales, distribution and marketing, was alongside the news of the restructure with neither triggering the other.

RelatedInsurTech Futures: Former Aviva director Fraser Edmond sets up broker data sharing platform

Start-up targets up to 100 brokers to join the platform in the next year.

Edmond, pictured, has already taken up the newly created post