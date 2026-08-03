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Top 100 broker Premium Choice returned to growth in 2025

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Motor specialist Premium Choice grew turnover and profit in 2025, returning to growth after slipping back the year before.

Turnover rose 3.6% to £8.52m at the Wolverhampton-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker.

It had been as high as £10.53m in 2023 after breaking through the £10m barrier in 2022.

However, the total shrank in 2024 to £8.23m with profits also down.

RelatedPremium Choice moves from Close Brothers to Premium Credit 

Top 100 UK Broker Premium Choice has signed a multi-year deal with Premium Credit moving away from Close Brothers Premium Finance.

The latest figures for 2025, released in a filing at Companies House

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