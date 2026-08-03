Top 100 broker Premium Choice returned to growth in 2025

Motor specialist Premium Choice grew turnover and profit in 2025, returning to growth after slipping back the year before.

Turnover rose 3.6% to £8.52m at the Wolverhampton-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker.

It had been as high as £10.53m in 2023 after breaking through the £10m barrier in 2022.

However, the total shrank in 2024 to £8.23m with profits also down.

RelatedPremium Choice moves from Close Brothers to Premium Credit

Top 100 UK Broker Premium Choice has signed a multi-year deal with Premium Credit moving away from Close Brothers Premium Finance.

The latest figures for 2025, released in a filing at Companies House