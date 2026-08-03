ABI data reveals average subsidence claim hits record £20,000

New figures from the Association of British Insurers’ latest Property Insurance Tracker show home insurers paid out £72m for domestic subsidence claims during the second quarter of 2026, with the average subsidence claim reaching a record £20,000.

The numbers follow the warmest Spring on record in England and Wales, and the third warmest across the UK, with prolonged dry weather increasing the risk of ground movement and damage to properties.

The average payout is more than £2,000 higher than in the same period last year, which the trade body said highlighted both the “growing cost of subsidence” and the “vital protection insurance provides for homeowners”.

Above £7,000 mark

Between April and June 2026, the average payout across all types of