Research finds human error involved in the majority of cyber losses
More than 85% of incurred cyber losses in the first half of 2026 stemmed from attacks exploiting human error, claims data from Resilience has found.
The cyber risk solutions company claimed the findings have revealed an urgent need for organisations to solve foundational cyber risks before AI amplifies them.
Human error included phishing, social engineering, or transfer fraud served at the point of failure.
This same category of tactics accounted for only 17.7% of incurred losses during the same period in 2024, Resilience observed.
The organisations best prepared for the future will be the ones that treat AI as part of a broader, risk-first
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