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Amiga buys Lloyd’s PI syndicate’s renewals

Lloyds
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Managing general agent Amiga Specialty has entered an exclusive agreement to acquire the professional indemnity renewal portfolio of Volante International.

It claimed the transfer of rights would provide security for existing policyholders and placing brokers following Lloyd’s syndicate 1699 going into run-off earlier this year.

The transition of Volante’s book of business will boost Amiga’s capabilities in its expanding PI division and growing presence in the market, the MGA explained.

RelatedFormer Nexus US CEO launches MGA Sodalis buys MGA Amiga Specialty 

It added that the deal will enable it to build on its present book and “drive its ambitions

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