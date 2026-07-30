Arch survey ranks geopolitical instability as top construction risk concern

Arch Insurance International has called for “closer collaboration between insurers, brokers and clients” as geopolitical instability topped its first construction risk survey, cited by 59% of respondents.

Arch claimed geopolitical instability had influenced procurement decisions, project planning, budgeting and investment strategies.

Conflict and government policy were identified as the most material threats here, each cited by 53% of respondents.

Construction risks are growing more interconnected, making project delivery more challenging and loss scenarios more complex. Insurers have a key role to play in supporting stronger risk assessment and helping clients understand their evolving exposures