Ex-NFP senior duo launch new MGA with Mission
MGA incubator Mission is to expand into Europe with the launch of Dublin-based Kyntra in the autumn.
The business is Mission’s 12th MGA in the UK and Europe and will be led by David Gibson and Robert Purser, who previously worked for Aon owned NFP.RelatedSME MGA outlines mission to ‘empower’ brokers as it opens for business
Kovrilo, an MGA incubated by Mission that provides bespoke, modular commercial cover for UK SMEs, has formally launched.
Gibson has been head of commercial at NFP since October 2024 according to his Linkedin profile and before that worked for MX Europe, Travelers, LHK
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