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Seventeen launches into Gibraltar with broker buy

Gibraltar
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Seventeen Group has acquired Senate Insurance Brokers, a Gibraltar-based insurance broker, marking its first step into the region.

Founded in 2019 by chief business officer Nicholas Pecino and CEO Kevin Hook, the firm currently manages approximately £3.8m in gross written premium.

Senate specialises in corporate insurance, property, professional indemnity and international corporate healthcare.

RelatedSeventeen Group buys £13m GWP broker Seventeen opens 2026 M&A account with double deal 

The Top 100 Broker claimed the Senate buy is “expected to drive collaboration across Seventeen Group’s specialist divisions”, including

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