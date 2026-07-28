Seventeen launches into Gibraltar with broker buy

Seventeen Group has acquired Senate Insurance Brokers, a Gibraltar-based insurance broker, marking its first step into the region.

Founded in 2019 by chief business officer Nicholas Pecino and CEO Kevin Hook, the firm currently manages approximately £3.8m in gross written premium.

Senate specialises in corporate insurance, property, professional indemnity and international corporate healthcare.

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The Top 100 Broker claimed the Senate buy is “expected to drive collaboration across Seventeen Group’s specialist divisions”, including