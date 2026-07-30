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Blog: Clone wars - could you spot a fake broker site?

A desktop monitor with 'Beware Fraud' on the screen
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

Fraudsters are building cloned broker websites that often look more professional than the genuine ones they are copying. Rosie Simms explores how real firms could fight back.

Ghost brokers, clone insurers, fake underwriters, scam intermediaries, dodgy distributors or plain old simple fraudsters.

Whatever you want to call them, criminals have for a while seen insurance as a quick route to make an illicit fast buck.  

A recent example involved the creation a convincing clone of Colchester-based Gate Insurance at www.gateinsure.co.uk. 

The Financial Conduct Authority clarified the legitimate firm’s web address as www.gateinsurance.com.

The fake site is still live as of time

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