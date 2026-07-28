Insurance broker wins Love Island 2026

Insurance broker at Lloyd’s firm Insurance Risk Solutions Julia Majchrzak has won Love Island UK.

Upon being crowned the winners last night (27 July), Majchrzak thanked those who had voted for herself and partner Lorenzo Alessi, 28.

RelatedInsurance broker exits Love Island villa

Trey Norman, commercial insurance broker at One Call, has left the Love Island villa exiting after less than a fortnight on the show.

Majchrzak said: “I just didn’t think coming into Casa [Amor] I’d be stood here."

The 26-year-old Majchrzak entered the show on day 23 and the main villa on day 26, the pair have won £50