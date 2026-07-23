Allianz charges up mid-market battery storage proposition

Allianz UK claims to have expanded its Battery Energy Storage Systems underwriting capability to give brokers confidence and specialist support for customers with renewable energy projects.

The proposition has been designed for mid-market energy clients and can be tailored to provide customer-led solutions for complex risk features, the insurer added.

As the UK accelerates its transition to low-carbon energy, Allianz detailed battery storage is becoming an increasingly important part of the infrastructure needed to manage renewable energy generation and strengthen grid resilience.

The insurer asserted that for brokers, this speeding up creates growing demand for insurer partners with